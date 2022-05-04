Jango Fett Helmet Accessory Joins Denuo Novo’s Star Wars Collection

The Star Wars galaxy is full of bounty hunters but you better be pretty impressive to make a name for yourself. Long before Boba Fett entered the scene his father Jango was considered the best of the best and Denuo Novo is recognizing the legend with a stunning new helmet that deserves a place in your collection.

High end collectible maker, Denuo Novo

This stunning wearable is designed after the helmet worn by Temuera Morrison in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and more specifically during his time on Kamino.

and more specifically during his time on Kamino. As with their other Star Wars helmets, Denuo Novo creates their versions of the iconic headwear with quality materials. Each of their Star Wars helmet accessories include details recreated from 3D scans, measurements, and references taken from original screen-used production assets.

The Star Wars Jango Fett Kamino Helmet sells for $700.00 however in celebration of Star Wars Day enjoy 10% savings which brings the price to $630.00.

which brings the price to $630.00. The helmet is available for per-order on the Denuo Novo website

STAR WARS Jango Fett Kamino Helmet Accessory (Pre-Order) – Denuo Novo – $700.00

Some assembly required. Rangefinder installation is accomplished with one internal screw to secure the Rangefinder and Stalk in the up position.

Reproduced using original film assets and digital scan technology.

Made of cold-cast fiberglass with metallic finish, blue accents, and smokey visor lens.

Outer shell is made of fiberglass and painted to match the look of the original.

Features a removable rangefinder. Rangefinder stalk made of aluminum with resin viewer.

Fully lined interior, complete with removable adjustment pillows.

Helmet adjustment pad system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

Please note that most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size.

Who is Jango Fett:

“In the final years of the Republic, Jango Fett was regarded as the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. A proficient marksman and unarmed combatant, Fett was covered in a sleek armored suit and helmet that concealed his scarred face.”

