Jango Fett Helmet Accessory Joins Denuo Novo’s Star Wars Collection

The Star Wars galaxy is full of bounty hunters but you better be pretty impressive to make a name for yourself. Long before Boba Fett entered the scene his father Jango was considered the best of the best and Denuo Novo is recognizing the legend with a stunning new helmet that deserves a place in your collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- High end collectible maker, Denuo Novo is bringing an element of the Star Wars universe right to fans with their highly detailed Jango Fett costume accessory helmet.
- This stunning wearable is designed after the helmet worn by Temuera Morrison in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and more specifically during his time on Kamino.
- As with their other Star Wars helmets, Denuo Novo creates their versions of the iconic headwear with quality materials. Each of their Star Wars helmet accessories include details recreated from 3D scans, measurements, and references taken from original screen-used production assets.
- The Star Wars Jango Fett Kamino Helmet sells for $700.00 however in celebration of Star Wars Day (May 4th) fans can enjoy 10% savings which brings the price to $630.00.
- The helmet is available for per-order on the Denuo Novo website and is expected to be in stock in late summer/fall 2022.
- A link to Jango Fett Helmet can be found below.
STAR WARS Jango Fett Kamino Helmet Accessory (Pre-Order) – Denuo Novo – $700.00
- Some assembly required. Rangefinder installation is accomplished with one internal screw to secure the Rangefinder and Stalk in the up position.
- Reproduced using original film assets and digital scan technology.
- Made of cold-cast fiberglass with metallic finish, blue accents, and smokey visor lens.
- Outer shell is made of fiberglass and painted to match the look of the original.
- Features a removable rangefinder. Rangefinder stalk made of aluminum with resin viewer.
- Fully lined interior, complete with removable adjustment pillows.
- Helmet adjustment pad system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.
- Please note that most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size.
Who is Jango Fett:
- “In the final years of the Republic, Jango Fett was regarded as the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. A proficient marksman and unarmed combatant, Fett was covered in a sleek armored suit and helmet that concealed his scarred face.”
About Denuo Novo:
- Denuo Novo was founded in 2021 and awarded the STAR WARS high-end costume and high-end collectibles licenses.
- Denuo Novo is a subsidiary of National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA) and their universe of companies which include:
- Rubies II
- Kidrobot
- Joseph Enterprises
- WizKids
- LootCrate
- Fans can trust that merchandise will have the undisputed highest level of quality of any licensed product in the collectibles market. Manufactured under the supervision of a multi-generational team of experts and logistically supported by one of the largest shipping supply chains in the nation – Denuo Novo seeks to be your single stop for the highest quality prop and costume replicas and high-end collectibles for generations to come.