Explore the Galaxy of Merchandise with Star Wars Day Shopping Deals

This year as fans across the galaxy celebrate Star Wars Day (May the 4th) retailers will join the fun with special promotions and discounts on a wide variety of gifts, apparel and collectibles.

The Star Wars Day shopping deals are starting to roll in with fantastic offerings spanning the galaxy from some of the biggest Star Wars retailers.

From books and clothing, to toys, collectibles, jewelry and more, there is no shortage of special discounts and deals that will appeal to every fan.

Abrams

Enjoy 25% off select Star Wars titles using code “GROGU”.

Offer valid May 2 – May 4

Learn More: Check out Mike’s review of The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season Two.

Amazon

Score Deals of the Day across all product categories and licensees, including Mattel, Hallmark, InstaPot, Fifth SUN, Diamond Comics, Sales One, Northwest, Simple Modern, Bandai, and many more.

Offer valid May 4.

Bandai America

Rescue a Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi for 30% off.

Offer valid May 4.

Learn More: We’ve got a peek at both versions of this nostalgic toy, and Mike shares a review of the game play.

Bitty Boomers

Save 30% on Darth Vader, Boba Fett, R2-D2, and Chewbacca speakers.

Offer valid May 4.

Build-A-Bear

Enjoy up to 30% off most of the Star Wars collection.

Offer valid May 1- May 4.

Cakeworthy

Take 25% off all Star Wars products.

Offer valid May 4.

Learn More: Cakeworthy’s recent spring reveals included cool and casual Star Wars designs like those pictured above as well as a Death Star backpack!

Del Rey

Pick up the eBook of Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi on sale for $2.99.

on sale for $2.99. Offer valid May 4.

Learn More: Our resident Star Wars nerd, Mike is all in on the High Republic stories. Find out why in his review of the first adult novel.

DIFF

Take 25% off all Star Wars | DIFF products.

Offer valid April 29 – May 9.

Disney Movie Insiders

All digital Star Wars films available on sale.

Offer valid May 3 – May 10.

Dr. Squatch

Save 10% on the Star Wars soap collection.

Offer valid May 4.

Learn More: How is Dr. Squatch’s product compared to other soap brands? We’ve got a review of this four piece set designed for fans of both the Light and Dark Side.

Enso Rings

Score 20% off Star Wars rings.

Offer valid May 4 – May 5.

Learn More: Comfortable, flexible, and stylish, silicon rings seem to be the fashion of the future. Enso has several Star Wars inspired collections you won’t want to miss: Lightsabers, The Book of Boba Fett, Character series.

Fanwraps

Use the code FORCE20 to save 20% on Star Wars products. Exclusions apply.

Offer valid May 1 – May 9.

Girls Crew

Use the “FORCE” code to get 20% off select Star Wars styles.

Offer valid April 29 – May 4.

Learn More: Dainty but strong, Girls Crew’s assortment of jewelry is a pretty and powerful way to show off your love for all the galaxy represents.

Heroes & Villains

Enjoy 20% off select Star Wars products.

Offer valid May 4 – May 5.

Hanna Andersson

Cozy up with 40% off all Star Wars products!

Offer valid May 4.

IQ

Save 10% off the LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Keychain Light.

Offer valid May 4.

J!NX

Take up to 70% off Star Wars apparel!

Offer valid May 4 – May 8.

LEGO

Pick up a Lars Family Homestead Kitchen or an AT-ST gift with select LEGO Star Wars purchases.

VIP Members enjoy an exclusive Mandalorian Beskar Keychain gift and can enter a special VIP Sweepstakes.

Lokai

Get 40% off the Star Wars Collection by using the code “THEFORCE” at check-out.

Offer valid May 4.

Learn More: While we haven’t tried out any of the Star Wars designs, we do have a review of the Lokai bracelets that are classy and comfortable accessories for everyday wear.

MeUndies

Take 20% off all Star Wars prints.

Offer valid May 4.

NECA (Denuo Novo)

Save 10% off and score free domestic shipping and reduced international shipping.

Offer valid April 28 – May 4.

Learn More: Denuo Novo is your destination for high quality collectibles. In addition to Luke’s helmet, they also have a stunning Kylo Ren piece from The Rise of Skywalker.

Out of Print

Buy one Star Wars tee, get a second Star Wars tee for free with this special BOGO offer.

Offer valid May 3 – May 6.

PopSockets

Save 20% off on 20 different Star Wars-themed mobile accessories.

Offer valid May 4.

Razer

Claim a bounty of 16% off both the The Mandalorian Limited Edition Beskar Edition and Boba Fett Edition wireless controller and quick charging stand for Xbox.

Offer valid May 4.

Regal Robot

Take 20% off select Star Wars décor with code “MT42022” including the Mythosaur and Mudhorn Signet sculpted plaques, and a range of Boba Fett-inspired wood art plaques. Plus, claim free shipping on all maquette replicas.

Offer valid May 4.

Learn More: Since their debut Regal Robot has delivered dozens of amazing must-have Star Wars items that will be the cornerstone piece of your collection. Find out more about the company in our interview with founder Tom Spina!

Rock ‘Em Socks

Buy two pairs of socks, get one free when you shop the Star Wars collection.

Offer valid May 4.

Learn More: Shoes or not, your feet can always benefit from some cozy sock and Rock ‘Em has a pair for whatever mood you’re in. Check out the designs for Star Wars Visions and the Book of Boba Fett.

RockLove

Save 30% off all Star Wars x RockLove jewelry.

Offer valid May 4.

Learn More: We’ve long been in love with RockLove’s collections especially their Kyber Crystal necklace series inspired by eight iconic lightsabers. There’s also styles for fans of Ahsoka, Bo Katan, and Grogu

Sideshow

Get up to 25% off select in-stock Star Wars collectibles.

Offer valid May 4.

Star Wars Fine Jewelry

Take 20% off all fine jewelry.

Offer valid May 4.

Learn More: Give them the engagement ring they really want…something hinting at Star Wars!

Tee Turtle

Save 50% off, including 10 new Star Wars designs.

Offer valid starting May 3.

Thomas Kinkade Studios

Save 20% on art and home décor from the Star Wars Collection and The Mandalorian Collection with offer code “FORCE20.”

Offer valid on May 4.

Topps Digital

Claim extra Crystals with any bundle purchase.

Offer valid May 4.

Trend Setters Ltd.

Enjoy 35% off Star Wars and The Mandalorian mugs and decor using offer code “MAY4.”

Offer valid May 4.

Trends International

Buy any Star Wars poster, get a Star Wars decal for free.

Offer valid May 4.

Happy Star Wars Day! May The Force be With You.