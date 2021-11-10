Profess Your Love Across the Galaxy with Stunning Engagement Rings from Star Wars Fine Jewelry

by | Nov 10, 2021 11:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Star Wars fans can share their love of the galaxy in nearly every aspect of their lives, even with jewelry accessories. Looking for the perfect engagement ring that speaks to your Star Wars obsession? Star Wars Fine Jewelry has a lovely collection of  new designs inspired by the Jedi and Sith.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Star Wars Fine Jewelry – Engagement Rings 

You’ve finally met “the one” and want to publicly confirm your relationship by getting married…now you need an engagement ring! If you and your other half tell each other “I love you.” “I know,” or just happen to share a deep appreciation for Star Wars, then you’ll love this Fine Jewelry collection of engagement and His and Hers rings.

Engagement Rings

At first glance these rings look like a traditional engagement ring, but on closer inspection, you’ll find nods to the Light and Dark sides of the Force.  

His and Hers

These couple rings can be paired as a matching set or you can go off script and purchase separate rings themed to your favorite characters. The Star Wars elements are more pronounced with these eye-catching collections that are sure to wow.

Earrings

If you love the rings and want to add more Star Wars to your look, these gorgeous post, hoop and dangle earrings deliver stunning results. Choose from Light and Dark side designs that celebrate the balance of the Force.  

More Star Wars Merchandise

This fall Disney and Lucasfilm launched “Bring Home the Bounty,” a 12 week global campaign spanning consumer products, games, and publishing and will introduce new Star Wars goods each week through the end of the year.

As part of the Week 5 reveal, StarWars.com shared a wonderful assortment of stylish silicone and engagement rings from Enso and Star Wars Fine Jewelry. Looking beyond rings you’ll find more amazing selections from Enso Rings and RockLove. Some of our favorite offerings include:

Enso Rings Lightsaber Collection

RockLove Kyber Crystal Collection

RockLove Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Pendant Necklaces

 
 
