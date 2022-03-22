Live Your “Star Wars” Fantasy with New Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot Helmet from Denuo Novo

Fans of Star Wars can live out their Luke Skywalker fantasy with an all-new X-Wing pilot helmet now available from Denuo Novo.

In case you didn’t know, Luke Skywalker was a Tatooine farm boy who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known. Along with his friends Princess Leia and Han Solo, Luke battled the evil Empire, discovered the truth of his parentage, and ended the tyranny of the Sith.

This helmet costume accessory includes details recreated from 3D scans, measurements, and reference taken from original screen-used production assets.

The helmet is assembled and ready to wear.

Made of vacuum formed white ABS plastic with weathered finish and Red Squadron markings, amber visor and adjustable chin strap.

The helmet was digitally scanned for exacting reproduction.

Helmet interior is fully lined for a finished appearance including commlink boom and ear cup cushions.

Please note that most Denuo Novo helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat sizes.

The Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red-5 Rebel Pilot X-wing Helmet Costume Accessory is now available for $550.