Star Wars x Girls Crew Brings Fun and Elegance to Your Jewelry Collection

For fans of Star Wars there are dozens of toys, collectibles and memorabilia to have on display, but what stylish findings for your jewelry box? Girls Crew is helping to bring some galactic glam to your personal style with their lovely assortment of bold, elegant and incredible jewelry.
- While Valentine’s Day is over you don’t need a holiday to celebrate the ones you love (or even treat yourself) with Star Wars-inspired jewelry.
- StarWars.com is highlighting an elegant and ever growing collection of styles from Girls Crew that includes looks lifted directly from:
- The Mandalaorian
- Original Trilogy
- Rebel Alliance
- Star Destroyer
- And more
- Fans will love the variety of selections spanning, necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets. Plus, many of the offerings are available in gold, silver or rose gold bands and chains so guests can find the design and coloring that best matches their style..
- The beautiful selection of accessories sell for $45.00-$72.00, and are available for now on the Girls Crew website. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Rings
Star Wars Rebel Alliance Insignia Ring
Necklaces
Star Wars Starfighter Charm Necklace
Star Wars Princess Leia Charm Necklace