Star Wars x Girls Crew Brings Fun and Elegance to Your Jewelry Collection

For fans of Star Wars there are dozens of toys, collectibles and memorabilia to have on display, but what stylish findings for your jewelry box? Girls Crew is helping to bring some galactic glam to your personal style with their lovely assortment of bold, elegant and incredible jewelry.

What’s Happening:

While Valentine’s Day is over you don’t need a holiday to celebrate the ones you love (or even treat yourself) with Star Wars-inspired jewelry.

StarWars.com The Mandalaorian Original Trilogy Rebel Alliance Star Destroyer And more

Fans will love the variety of selections spanning, necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets. Plus, many of the offerings are available in gold, silver or rose gold bands and chains so guests can find the design and coloring that best matches their style..

The beautiful selection of accessories sell for $45.00-$72.00, and are available for now on the Girls Crew website

Rings

Star Wars Death Star Ring

Star Wars Yoda Ring

Star Wars Darth Vader Ring

Star Wars Star Destroyer Ring

Star Wars X-Wing Ring

Star Wars TIE Fighter Ring

Star Wars Rebel Alliance Insignia Ring

Star Wars Jedi Order Ring

Necklaces



Star Wars Starfighter Charm Necklace

Star Wars R2-D2 Necklace



Star Wars Grogu Necklace

Star Wars Princess Leia Charm Necklace

Earrings

Star Wars Han & Leia Stud Set