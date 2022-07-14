New Limited Time Options to Celebrate DOLE Whip Day 2022 at Disney

Are you a fan of DOLE Whip? If so, you’ll love this. There will be some limited time DOLE Whip offerings July 21st through July 24th to celebrate DOLE Whip Day. Going forward, this will be happening the third Thursday in July so you can plan for next year as well. There will be offerings from the parks, Disney Cruise Line and beyond and Disney Parks Blog gave the full list of where and what's available.

What’s Available:

Walt Disney World Resort

Magic Kingdom Park

Aloha Isle (Located in Adventureland)

Pineapple Float: DOLE pineapple juice served with a choice of DOLE Whip, vanilla soft-serve, or swirl (available with Tiki Sipper for additional cost)

Raspberry Swirl Float: DOLE Whip and raspberry swirl served with DOLE pineapple juice

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake served with choice of DOLE Whip, vanilla soft-serve, or swirl

DOLE Whip Cup: Choice of DOLE Whip, vanilla soft-serve, or swirl

Coconut Cup: Choice of coconut or coconut and DOLE Whip swirl

Raspberry Swirl Cup: DOLE Whip and raspberry swirl

Storybook Treats (Located in Fantasyland)

Soft-serve Cup: DOLE Whip lime, chocolate, or vanilla soft-serve, or swirl in a cup

Snow White Cone: DOLE Whip lemon in a blue cone garnished with a chocolate bird and sugar bow

Sunshine Tree Terrace (Located in Adventureland; Mobile Order available)

DOLE Whip Orange Cup

Orange Cream Soft-serve Cup: DOLE Whip orange and vanilla soft-serve swirl

DOLE Whip Strawberry Cup

DOLE Whip Float: DOLE Whip or vanilla soft-serve with your choice of Coca-Cola, Barq’s Root Beer, Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, Fanta Strawberry, POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast, or Sprite

I Lava You Float: Fanta Strawberry Soda and passion fruit flavor served with DOLE Whip orange and topped with popping candy

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Tamu Tamu

Scar’s Lair: DOLE Whip and sour apple

Lion’s Lair: DOLE Whip topped with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum and sour apple

Simba Sunset: DOLE Whip with strawberry

King’s Cooler: DOLE Whip with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum and strawberry

DOLE Whip Float: DOLE Whip with DOLE pineapple juice (available with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum)

DOLE Whip Cup (available with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum)

Trilo-Bites

Trilo-Bites Twist: DOLE Whip orange with vanilla soft-serve

EPCOT

Refreshment Outpost (Available through November 19)

DOLE Whip: Watermelon, pineapple, or swirl (New)

Disney Springs

Swirls on the Water

Peach Bellini Float: Peach Bellini topped with DOLE Whip orange (New)

Orange Bird Cone: DOLE Whip orange atop an orange cone with sprinkles

DOLE Whip Flight: DOLE Whip orange swirled with DOLE Whip watermelon, DOLE Whip lemon swirled with blue butter cookie soft-serve, and DOLE Whip and Vanilla soft-serve swirl

Resorts

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available July 21 through August 20; Mobile Order available)

DOLE Whip Cupcake: Yellow cupcake filled with DOLE Whip mousse and garnished with a cherry (New)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Good’s Foods to Go (Mobile Order available)

Key Lime Swirl: DOLE Whip lime and vanilla soft-serve swirl topped with graham cracker crumbs

DOLE Whip Key Lime Martini: DOLE Whip lime served with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum and garnished with a lime (New) (available July 21 through 24)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Pineapple Lanai

“Tamatoa-inspired” Dipped Cone: DOLE Whip raspberry swirled with DOLE Whip orange in a white chocolate-dipped waffle cone and coated with “shiny” gold sugar (available July 21 through 24)

50th Celebration DOLE Whip: Your choice of DOLE Whip with a 50th white chocolate medallion, umbrella, and EARidescent glitter

Pineapple Float: DOLE pineapple juice served with a choice of DOLE Whip, vanilla soft-serve, or swirl

DOLE Whip with Rum Floater: DOLE Whip with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum

Barefoot Pool Bar and Oasis Pool Bar

Frozen Margarita with DOLE Whip Lime: Corazón Blanco Tequila blended with DOLE Whip lime and chili-lime seasoning

Frosty Pineapple: DOLE Whip with Captain Morgan Private Stock Rum

Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace

Spikey Pineapple: Barbancourt Pango Rum blended with DOLE Whip

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

The Tropical Hideaway (Located in Adventureland; Mobile Order available)

DOLE Whip

DOLE Whip Float: DOLE pineapple juice topped with DOLE Whip

DOLE Whip Swirl Float: DOLE pineapple juice topped with choice of two different DOLE Whip flavors: mango, watermelon, or pineapple

DOLE Whip Swirl: Swirl any flavors: mango, watermelon, or pineapple

Disneyland Hotel

Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill (Mobile order available)

DOLE Whip

DOLE Whip Float: DOLE pineapple juice topped with DOLE Whip (available with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum)

Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

DOLE Whip Cup: Choice of DOLE Whip, vanilla soft-serve, or swirl (available with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum)

DOLE Whip Lime topped with Graham Cracker Crumbs (available with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum)

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Little ‘Opihi’s

DOLE Whip pineapple, mango, watermelon, and vanilla soft-serve

DOLE Whip Fresh Fruit Sundae with sprinkles in a waffle bowl topped with fresh pineapple (Moana-themed) or watermelon fruit (Stitch-themed)

Mickey and Minnie Waffle Bowl featuring DOLE Whip with sprinkles

Ulu Cafe

Churro Pineapple DOLE Whip with Li Hing fresh pineapple (New) (available July 19 through 21)

DOLE Whip (available with vanilla soft-serve swirl)

Disney Cruise Line

Indulge in DOLE Whip at the following locations across the Disney Cruise Line fleet:

Frozone on the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy

Sulley’s Sips on the Disney Wonder

Wheezy’s Freezies on the Disney Wish