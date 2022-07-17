New Plaque Furthers Storyline Of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

A new plaque has appeared outside the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT that helps further the storyline of the new roller coaster-type experience.

What’s Happening:

Located just outside the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT, a new plaque has been installed near the landmark Nova Corp ship that beckons guests to the new thrill ride.

The plaque feeds more into the story of the attraction, proclaiming the Starblaster has been presented as a gift from the Nova Corps to the people of Terra (Earth). The Plaque also hopes that the ship, “Like EPCOT, Serves to inspire peace through understanding.”

This new family-thrill coaster matches the “grandosity” and fun of the blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy films, featuring those legendary cosmic outlaws – Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora and Star-Lord (a.k.a. Peter Quill). The innovative attraction is another major milestone in the ongoing transformation of EPCOT and debuted as part of the Walt Disney World

Located in the park's newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first "other-world" showcase pavilion at EPCOT. Xandarians traveled from their homeworld in the Andromeda Galaxy to Earth – or Terra, as they call it – to create the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, inviting EPCOT guests to learn more about their people and their advanced technologies. That is … until something goes wrong and the Xandarians call the Guardians of the Galaxy for help.