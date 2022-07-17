New Plaque Furthers Storyline Of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

A new plaque has appeared outside the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT that helps further the storyline of the new roller coaster-type experience.
What’s Happening:
- Located just outside the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT, a new plaque has been installed near the landmark Nova Corp ship that beckons guests to the new thrill ride.
- The plaque feeds more into the story of the attraction, proclaiming the Starblaster has been presented as a gift from the Nova Corps to the people of Terra (Earth). The Plaque also hopes that the ship, “Like EPCOT, Serves to inspire peace through understanding.”
- This new family-thrill coaster matches the “grandosity” and fun of the blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy films, featuring those legendary cosmic outlaws – Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora and Star-Lord (a.k.a. Peter Quill). The innovative attraction is another major milestone in the ongoing transformation of EPCOT and debuted as part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration.
- Located in the park’s newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at EPCOT. Xandarians traveled from their homeworld in the Andromeda Galaxy to Earth – or Terra, as they call it – to create the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, inviting EPCOT guests to learn more about their people and their advanced technologies. That is … until something goes wrong and the Xandarians call the Guardians of the Galaxy for help.
