Victoria & Alberts Gets Ready to Reopen at Walt Disney World With New Look Later This Month

The legendary Victoria & Alberts, a restaurant located at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World, is about to reopen its doors once again, and guests will soon notice the beautiful new look of the classic dining location.

What’s Happening:

Victoria & Alberts, the popular and opulent fine dining location at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is set to reopen after an extended closure with a completely renovated new look.

Earlier today, Disney shared some of the finer details that those dining at the location will experience, from delicate scrollwork to amazingly beautiful chandeliers that shimmer in the light.

All of these enhancements help reinforce the opulence of the restaurant, also giving it a timeless feel. Plus, fans are sure to enjoy that the popular harp is still in place for guests to enjoy the music of when they are dining at the restaurant during the one seating available per evening.

Reservations can be booked now, but the restaurant is set to reopen on July 28th.

Winner of the prestigious AAA Five Diamond Award every year since 2000 and the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award, Victoria & Albert's is the premiere restaurant at Walt Disney World Resort. It is at this location where guests can delight in contemporary American cuisine, splendid wine and zero-proof pairings, and personalized service—all amid a setting of uncompromised elegance.

Victoria & Alberts is also widely known amongst Walt Disney World fans as the finest dining on-property, as well as one of the few, if not only restaurant to strictly enforce a dress code to which the official website now proclaims: “Victoria & Albert’s is an exquisite and intimate upscale dining experience and the culinary crown jewel of Walt Disney World Resort. Guests are expected to dress accordingly in semi-formal/formal attire that respects the restaurant’s elegant and opulent aesthetic.”