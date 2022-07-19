First Ever Disney+ Booth at San Diego Comic-Con to Feature Photo-Ops and Exclusive Pins

For the first time ever, Disney+ will have their own booth at San Diego Comic-Con, which kicks off tomorrow evening.

Fans and attendees visiting the Disney+ booth will be invited to shop new, exclusive merchandise and products celebrating Disney+ and the stories you love.

From trendy accessories to fashion-forward apparel like T-shirts, jackets, and sweatshirts, the booth will be filled to the brim with the latest and greatest from Disney+ and their brands.

Visitors will also have the chance to snap a picture in a few awesome photo ops from their favorite Marvel shows including Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Below, we’ll showcase some of the exclusive pins that will be available at the Disney+ booth: