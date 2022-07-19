Disney-Pixar’s “Lightyear” Coming to Disney+ on August 3rd

Disney+ has announced that Pixar’s latest film, Lightyear, will be heading to the streaming service beginning August 3rd, 2022.

To prepare for the film’s imminent streaming debut, a new spot is now available, which you can watch below:

Get ready to blast off with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear streaming August 3 only on @DisneyPlus. 🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/iiXGgbcJvE — Pixar's Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) July 19, 2022

What They’re Saying:

Director Angus MacLane said: “Lightyear looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+. We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see Lightyear, it gives us all the means to see it again and again.”

More on Lightyear:

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear is now playing in theaters and comes to Disney+ on August 3rd.