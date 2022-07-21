Disney Reportedly Developing Musical Comedy “Penelope”

Disney is reportedly developing a musical comedy titled Penelope, which will be a unique twist on The Princess and the Pea, according to Deadline.
- Robert Sudduth writing the script for Penelope with Will Gluck producing through his Olive Bridge banner.
- Exact plot details have not been shared at this time but it will loosely follow the classic fairy tale.
- The film is also reportedly being developed for a theatrical release and is in early stages of development.
- The film will feature original music by Ingrid Michaelson and Broadway superstar Larry O’Keefe.
- Sudduth’s most recent credits include co-executive producer on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and the upcoming musical prequel on Paramount+, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.
- He has also worked on Universal’s Tias, a feature film.
- For Gluck, this is the second new project with Disney after he was reported to be attached to a live-action adaptation of the animated classic The Aristocats back in January.