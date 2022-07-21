Disney Reportedly Developing Musical Comedy “Penelope”

Disney is reportedly developing a musical comedy titled Penelope, which will be a unique twist on The Princess and the Pea, according to Deadline.

Robert Sudduth writing the script for Penelope with Will Gluck producing through his Olive Bridge banner.

Exact plot details have not been shared at this time but it will loosely follow the classic fairy tale.

The film is also reportedly being developed for a theatrical release and is in early stages of development.

The film will feature original music by Ingrid Michaelson and Broadway superstar Larry O’Keefe.

Sudduth’s most recent credits include co-executive producer on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and the upcoming musical prequel on Paramount+, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies .

He has also worked on Universal's Tias, a feature film.

, a feature film. For Gluck, this is the second new project with Disney after he was reported to be attached to a live-action adaptation of the animated classic The Aristocats back in January.