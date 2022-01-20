Live-Action Adaptation of “The Aristocats” Now in Early Development

According to Deadline, the latest animated Disney film to be getting the live-action treatment appears to be 1970’s classic, The Aristocats.
What’s Happening:
- A live-action adaptation of The Aristocats is in early development at Walt Disney Studios.
- Will Gluck and Keith Bunin are writing the script, with Gluck producing through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.
- Based on the 1970 animated film, which followed a family of Parisian felines who come to find out they are set to inherit a fortune from their owner. When the owner’s jealous butler kidnaps them and leaves them in the country, they must team up with a smooth-talking tomcat to try to make it back home before it’s too late.
- The film is still very early in development, so not many details are known at this point, including whether it would be for theatrical or streaming.
- Sources for Deadline did add that even though its main characters are animals, it would have a similar look to 2019’s Lady and the Tramp, released exclusively on Disney+ for the streaming service’s debut.
More Disney+ News:
- The Crossover, a drama series based on the critically acclaimed bestselling novel in verse by Kwame Alexander, a Newbery Medal-winning and Coretta Scott King Book Awards' Author Honoree, has been ordered to series for premiere on Disney+.
- Production has begun in Los Angeles on the third season of the hit Disney+ original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, including a handful of new cast members announced for season 3.
- Disney+ announced the premiere date and released the trailer and key art for The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, launching the second season of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.