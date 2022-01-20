Live-Action Adaptation of “The Aristocats” Now in Early Development

According to Deadline, the latest animated Disney film to be getting the live-action treatment appears to be 1970’s classic, The Aristocats.

What’s Happening:

A live-action adaptation of The Aristocats is in early development at Walt Disney Studios.

is in early development at Walt Disney Studios. Will Gluck and Keith Bunin are writing the script, with Gluck producing through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.

Based on the 1970 animated film, which followed a family of Parisian felines who come to find out they are set to inherit a fortune from their owner. When the owner’s jealous butler kidnaps them and leaves them in the country, they must team up with a smooth-talking tomcat to try to make it back home before it’s too late.

The film is still very early in development, so not many details are known at this point, including whether it would be for theatrical or streaming.

Sources for Deadline did add that even though its main characters are animals, it would have a similar look to 2019’s Lady and the Tramp, released exclusively on Disney+

