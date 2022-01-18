Trailer and Artwork Released for “The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse” Kicking Off the Second Season of “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”

Today, Disney+ announced the premiere date and released the trailer and key art for The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, launching the second season of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, premieres February 18, exclusively on Disney+.
- The second season of the series consists of four extended-length specials that are themed to each season – winter, spring, summer, and autumn.
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse spotlights the endearing, adventurous and comedic antics of Mickey Mouse, Disney's #1 star, and is geared towards kids, families, and fans of all ages.
- The series is produced by Disney Television Animation with Emmy Award-winning artist and director Paul Rudish serving as executive producer and supervising director. Christopher Willis, the Emmy Award-nominated composer of the Mickey Mouse shorts, also provides the music for this series. Philip Cohen is the series producer.
More Disney+ News:
- Marvel shared the first trailer and poster for their upcoming Disney+ original series Moon Knight during the NFL Playoff coverage on ABC and ESPN.
- In honor of the one year anniversary of the release of Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, Industrial Light & Magic have uploaded a new video showcasing the impressive visual effects work that went into the creation of the show.
- With the third episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ last week, more characters got their own posters this week: Danny Trejo’s Rancor Keeper, Lortha Peel, and the bikers Skad & Drash.