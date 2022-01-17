Marvel Shares First Trailer, Poster and Release Date for “Moon Knight” on Disney+

Marvel shared the first trailer and poster for their upcoming Disney+ original series Moon Knight during the NFL Playoff coverage on ABC and ESPN.

The poster, seen above, shows off the dark nature of Moon Knight as he grips his bloodied weapon.

The first trailer for Moon Knight gives us a good extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a mercenary who survives a near-death experience and becomes the titular hero.

gives us a good extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a mercenary who survives a near-death experience and becomes the titular hero. Marvel Moon Knight will be coming to Disney+ on March 30th. Check out the trailer below:

About Moon Knight:

Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars

This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.

Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.

Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash.

Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic.

Showrunner Jeremy Slater was confirmed back in November

Actor Ethan Hawke

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo Ms. Marvel She-Hulk

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Premise:

After a near death experience in Egypt, the Egyptian Moon God known as Khonshu saves the life of Marc Spector, granting him superhuman abilities so long as he acts as the God’s fist, taking on the super hero persona Moon Knight.