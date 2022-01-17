Three New “The Book of Boba Fett” Character Posters Released from Chapter Three

With the third episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ last week, more characters got their own posters this week: Danny Trejo’s Rancor Keeper, Lortha Peel, and the bikers Skad & Drash.

What’s Happening:

The new characters appeared in last week’s third episode of The Book of Boba Fett .

. The official Star Wars Twitter account

About The Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett , a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

, a thrilling adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.

The first three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.

are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays. You can also check out our recaps of the first three episodes at the links below: Chapter 1 – Stranger in a Strange Land Chapter 2 – The Tribes of Tatooine Chapter 3 – The Streets of Mos Espa

