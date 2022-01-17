Three New “The Book of Boba Fett” Character Posters Released from Chapter Three

With the third episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ last week, more characters got their own posters this week: Danny Trejo’s Rancor Keeper, Lortha Peel, and the bikers Skad & Drash.
What’s Happening:
- The new characters appeared in last week’s third episode of The Book of Boba Fett.
- The official Star Wars Twitter account shared the three new character posters today before the debut of the series’ fourth episode on Disney+ on Wednesday.
- These posters follow the release of two posters from the first episode of the series, which featured the Mayor's Majordomo and Madam Garsa, and three posters from the second episode, which featured Black Krrsantan, the two Hutt twins and Tusken Chief.
About The Book of Boba Fett:
- The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
- The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.
- Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.
- The first three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.
