Industrial Light & Magic Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at “WandaVision” Visual Effects Work

In honor of the one year anniversary of the release of Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, Industrial Light & Magic have uploaded a new video showcasing the impressive visual effects work that went into the creation of the show.

The first video showcases multiple before-and-after scenes from WandaVision , showcasing the various stages of the visual effects work.

The second video shows off the impressive composition work that went into one of Vision’s transformations.

About WandaVision:

Marvel Studios' WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer.

Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.