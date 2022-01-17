Industrial Light & Magic Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at “WandaVision” Visual Effects Work

In honor of the one year anniversary of the release of Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, Industrial Light & Magic have uploaded a new video showcasing the impressive visual effects work that went into the creation of the show.
- The second video shows off the impressive composition work that went into one of Vision’s transformations.
About WandaVision:
- Marvel Studios' WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
- WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel.
- The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer.
- Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.