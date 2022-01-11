Industrial Light & Magic Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at “Loki” Visual Effects Work

Industrial Light & Magic have uploaded a new video showcasing the impressive visual effects work that went into the creation of Marvel Studios’ Loki.
- The video showcases multiple before-and-after scenes from Loki, showcasing the various stages of the visual effects work.
- Industrial Light & Magic recently shared a similar “Behind the Magic” featurette on Eternals, which will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning tomorrow, January 12th.
About Loki:
- In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
- All episodes of Loki are now available to stream on Disney+.
The Cast:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Owen Wilson
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Richard E. Grant
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Jonathan Majors