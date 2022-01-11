Industrial Light & Magic Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at “Loki” Visual Effects Work

Industrial Light & Magic have uploaded a new video showcasing the impressive visual effects work that went into the creation of Marvel Studios’ Loki.

The video showcases multiple before-and-after scenes from Loki , showcasing the various stages of the visual effects work.

About Loki:

In Marvel Studios’ Loki , the mercurial villain resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame

The Cast:

Tom Hiddleston

Owen Wilson

Sophia Di Martino

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Richard E. Grant

Wunmi Mosaku

Jonathan Majors