New Cast Announced for Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Production begins in Los Angeles today on the third season of the hit Disney+ original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, including a handful of new cast members announced for season 3.

What’s Happening:

Season three is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of Frozen and determine who is "best in snow."

New High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Cast Breakdown:

Adrian Lyles (Series Regular) as "Jet," Camp Shallow Lake's mysterious new kid. A recipient of the prestigious Young Arts Award by the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists, Lyles began playing piano when he was three years old and filmed his first commercial at age four. The Florida native has since booked various print jobs as well as commercials, including Six Flags and Guitars and Growlers. In addition to acting, Lyles performs with Melody of Hope, a non-profit organization supporting and advocating for non-profits across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex through music.

