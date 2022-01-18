New Cast Announced for Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

by | Jan 18, 2022 11:46 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Production begins in Los Angeles today on the third season of the hit Disney+ original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, including a handful of new cast members announced for season 3.

What’s Happening:

  • Season three is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of Frozen and determine who is "best in snow."
  • New faces joining the talented cast this season include series regulars, newcomer Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell (I Didn't Do It) and guest stars Corbin Bleu (Disney’s High School Musical franchise), Meg Donnelly (Disney’s ZOMBIES franchise) and Jason Earles (Disney’s Hannah Montana).  In addition to music from Frozen, season three will feature music from Camp Rock and the High School Musical franchise.
  • The new cast members join High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season one and two stars, including Joshua Bassett ("Ricky"), Matt Cornett ("E.J."), Sofia Wylie ("Gina"), Julia Lester ("Ashlyn"), Dara Reneé ("Kourtney"), Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos"), Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”), Olivia Rose Keegan (“Lily”) and Olivia Rodrigo (“Nini”).

New High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Cast Breakdown:

  • Adrian Lyles (Series Regular) as "Jet," Camp Shallow Lake's mysterious new kid.  A recipient of the prestigious Young Arts Award by the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists, Lyles began playing piano when he was three years old and filmed his first commercial at age four. The Florida native has since booked various print jobs as well as commercials, including Six Flags and Guitars and Growlers. In addition to acting, Lyles performs with Melody of Hope, a non-profit organization supporting and advocating for non-profits across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex through music.
  • Saylor Bell (Series Regular) as "Maddox," a bright-eyed, quick-witted "techie," who always follows the rules. Hailing from Chicago and a family of actors, Bell has appeared in Mom, The Big Show Show and New Girl as well as Disney Channel's I Didn't Do It.
  • Corbin Bleu (Guest Star) as himself, star of the High School Musical franchise.  Best known for his role as Chad Danforth in the HSM franchise, Bleu recently starred in TV movies Love, For Real and A Christmas Dance Reunion. Broadway credits include Lucentio/Bill Calhoun in the Tony Award nominated revival of Kiss Me Kate, Jesus in Godspell, Usnavi in In the Heights and Ted Hanover in the Tony Award nominated production of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, which garnered him the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show.
  • Meg Donnelly (Guest Star) as "Val" a confident and funny college student and longtime camper-turned-Counselor-in-Training, who is ready to choreograph the summer production of Frozen. An accomplished singer, musician and dancer, Donnelly is well known for her starring roles as Addison in Disney's popular ZOMBIES franchise and Taylor Otto on ABC's hit comedy series American Housewife.  She has performed alongside the likes of Steve Aoki, Avril Lavigne and Alessia Cara, and her debut album "trust” (2019) features tracks with KOTA The Friend and 2 Milly.
  • Jason Earles (Guest Star) as "Dewey Wood," the stone-faced, killjoy of a Camp Director of Camp Shallow Lake.  Earles has spent the last two decades as a successful actor, producer and director. Best known for his roles as Jackson Stewart in Hannah Montana and Hannah Montana: The Movie as well as Rudy Gillespie and Bobby Wasabi in Kickin' It, Earles served as the cast's acting coach for the first two seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.  He has had the pleasure of working alongside the likes of Larry David, Brooke Shields, Vicki Lawrence, Dolly Parton in Hannah Montana, James Spader in Boston Legal, Michael Chiklis in The Shield, and Nic Cage in National Treasure.
