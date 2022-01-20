“The Crossover” Series Based on Critically-Acclaimed Novel in Production for Disney+

The Crossover, a drama series based on the critically acclaimed bestselling novel in verse by Kwame Alexander, a Newbery Medal-winning and Coretta Scott King Book Awards' Author Honoree, has been ordered to series for premiere on Disney+.

The pilot episode was directed by George Tillman, Jr. ( The Hate U Give, For Life ) and was written by Kwame Alexander and Damani Johnson ( All Rise ).

) and was written by Kwame Alexander and Damani Johnson ( ). Executive producers include Todd Harthan ( The Resident, Rosewood ), Damani Johnson, Kwame Alexander, George Tillman, Jr., Bob Teitel, and Jay Marcus.

), Damani Johnson, Kwame Alexander, George Tillman, Jr., Bob Teitel, and Jay Marcus. Additionally LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company are joining the project as executive producers.

The Disney Branded Television series will be produced by 20th Television and production will begin in February.

What they’re saying:

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: "We're honored to bring Kwame Alexander’s poignant, emotional and poetic story to our Disney+ audience in partnership with this outstanding group of creative talent."

Synopsis:

The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered basketball phenomenon. Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own.

The cast:

Jaylyn Hall as Josh Bell

Amir O'Neil as JB Bell

Derek Luke ( The Purge ) as Chuck Bell

) as Chuck Bell Sabrina Revelle ( Zac & Mia ) as Crystal Bell

) as Crystal Bell Skyla I’Lece ( Turn: Washington’s Spies ) as Alex

) as Alex Deja Monique Cruz ( Law & Order: SVU ) as Maya

) as Maya Trevor Raine Bush (After) as Vondie

