Photos – Hulu Booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Offers Exclusive Merchandise

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is underway and we’re going to be bringing you all the fun this year’s event has to offer. We stopped by the Hulu booth where guests can pick up posters and shop some new merchandise based on their favorite shows.

Guests visiting the Hulu booth can pick up a free poster tube filled with 20th Television Animation posters.

The tubes can be seen set up on a table in front of a large display for the upcoming Hulu original film Prey.

QR codes can also be found around the booth which will lead fans to an online shop featuring some new merchandise.

The shop, which can be found here Solar Opposites, Koala Man and The Great North.

