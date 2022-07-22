Disney Parks and Resorts Celebrate National Geographic’s SharkFest

Guests to Disney Parks and Resorts around the country are invited to some fun celebrating National Geographic’s SharkFest, taking place on more Disney Platforms than ever before!

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks is making a splash with new limited-time photo opportunities at EPCOT Disney Springs Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

Backyard fun can also be found at the Disney Hotels and Resorts on both coasts all in the name of fun in the honor of SharkFest.

If you are in California and a guest staying at one of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, you’ll have the opportunity to head over to Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel pool where you will have access to an incredible ground mural featuring the King of all Sharks, The Great White.

If you are in Florida, head over to EPCOT’s World Nature where just outside the exit to The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Over at Disney Springs, you can size yourself up against a Great White shark at the photo wall located on the Northwest side of Disney’s Days of Christmas store.

Guests staying at any of the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels or the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort might just spot a special SharkFest game of cornhole.

These limited-time activities will swim away in just a few weeks. And with all the fun, Disney is inviting guests to tag all their photos with #SharkFest.

Back at home, you can dive into 30 hours of original SharkFest programming and over 60 hours of enhanced content featuring captivating science and stunning visuals of the iconic apex predator. SharkFest not only shines a light on the science of sharks, giving audiences a better understanding of the ocean’s most misunderstood predator, but also features their true beauty, power, and mystery.

National Geographic celebrates 10 years of SharkFest – and this summer they’re bringing the toothiest and truthiest shark content with the most immersive and massive programming experience to date. The only shark event that proves truth is stranger than fiction will take viewers up close and personal with one of nature’s most feared predators as it swims across more Disney platforms than ever before.