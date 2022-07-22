How to Experience the Next SpaceX Starlink Mission Rocket Launch

A little over an hour from Walt Disney World, you can find the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. SpaceX will be launching the next Starlink mission this Sunday, July 24th.

What's Happening:

SpaceX is launching the next Starlink mission this Sunday morning.

Viewing is included with admission to the visitor complex with bleacher seating and commentary at the Atlantis North Lawn.

For this early morning launch, the visitor complex will open at 7:00 AM.

It’s strongly recommended you arrive prior to 7:00 AM to ensure you have time to park, enter the visitor complex, and make your way to the launch viewing location ahead of the scheduled launch time.

Mission:

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

Atlantis North Lawn:

See the rocket once it clears the tree line

Approximately 7.5 miles / 12 kilometers from the launch pad

Viewing area opens at 7:00 AM

Included with admission to visitor complex

Launch audio, video, and communicator commentary available

You can purchase tickets here

Important Information for Early Morning Launches: