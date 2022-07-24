Hasbro Pulse Reveals “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Figure

With excitement for Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hitting a peak during last night’s Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro Pulse jumped on board by revealing their new She-Hulk figure.
- The new figure is inspired by the character’s look from the upcoming Disney+ series.
- Hasbro Pulse shared a couple of great look at the new figure.
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 17th.
