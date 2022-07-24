Hasbro Pulse Reveals “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Figure

With excitement for Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hitting a peak during last night’s Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro Pulse jumped on board by revealing their new She-Hulk figure.

The new figure is inspired by the character’s look from the upcoming Disney+

Hasbro Pulse shared a couple of great look at the new figure.

#MarvelLegends fans! Introducing the Marvel Legends Series Disney Plus She-Hulk, revealed at #SDCC22, inspired by the character’s appearance in #MarvelStudios’ #SheHulk on Disney Plus! pic.twitter.com/Opd18JCEzC — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) July 24, 2022

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 17th.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.