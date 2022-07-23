Marvel Shares New Trailer, Poster for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including a new trailer and poster for the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The new trailer features a bunch of characters who will make an appearance in this series, including Wong, Abomination, Daredevil and what appears to be the Wrecking Crew.

Daredevil was likely assumed by fans for sometime due to his shared profession with Jennifer Walters.

Abomination was previously confirmed for the series and, due to his relationship with Wong established in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings , the Sorcerer Supreme was not too much of a longshot either.

, the Sorcerer Supreme was not too much of a longshot either. The Wrecking Crew on the other hand was an unexpected presence and an exciting addition to the series.

The Wrecking Crew is a group of villains who have used enchanted weapons to take on the Hulk, Thor and the rest of the Avengers in the comics.

A new poster for the series was also released.

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 17th.

