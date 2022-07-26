Imagineer Shares Sneak Peek of Graphic Style Coming to Journey of Water at EPCOT

Zach Riddley from Walt Disney Imagineering is known for showcasing many of the projects coming to EPCOT on social media, and today he gave his followers a sneak peek of the art style coming to the park’s Journey of Water – Inspired by Moana.

What's Happening:

Earlier today, Walt Disney Imagineering’s Zach Riddley took to social media once again, this time sharing a piece of art previewing the graphic style that will be implemented in the new Journey of Water – Inspired by Moana attraction that is coming soon to EPCOT.

attraction that is coming soon to EPCOT. The art shows the water cycle of the planet, depicted in a style very indicative of the 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

Riddley captioned the photo: “Today I’m excited to share more details from our Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction coming to EPCOT. This image is a preview of the graphic style that will be used throughout the attraction, inspired by the design and visual language of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Moana. Our team created many original pieces that focus on the dynamic movement of water as it travels around the experience. Graphics like these will guide guests through the cycle of water in fun and engaging ways to tell our story of the vital link we share with water across our planet, and inspire the important role we all share in preserving this life-giving and life-sustaining precious resource. We’ll have much more to share soon on the details Imagineers are creating to bring this new attraction to life in World Nature.”

the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way. Further details, including an opening date for the new attraction, are anticipated by many Disney fans to be revealed at the upcoming D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, which is set to take place early in September.

For a closer look at some of the construction of the attraction, check out our update from earlier this month here.