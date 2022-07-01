Photos: Journey of Water and CommuniCore Hall & Plaza Construction Progress at EPCOT

The seemingly never-ending construction continues at EPCOT, where half of the central spine in what is now known as World Celebration and the new Moana–themed Journey of Water walk-through continue to be constructed.

The central area between Journey into Imagination and the Creations Shop will soon be home to CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza

CommuniCore Hall will host festival programming and will be built to include exhibition space, a demonstration kitchen, a mixology bar, and more.

The Hall will also have a meet and greet location known simply as Mickey and Friends.

Back outside, CommuniCore Plaza will “have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, as well as large-scale concerts.”

No vertical progress has been made on the new facility.

Right next door, vertical construction is finally starting to come along at Journey of Water, with a large expanse of rock-work now formed.

This lush exploration trail will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water will have a personality of its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.