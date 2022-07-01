Photos: Journey of Water and CommuniCore Hall & Plaza Construction Progress at EPCOT

The seemingly never-ending construction continues at EPCOT, where half of the central spine in what is now known as World Celebration and the new Moana–themed Journey of Water walk-through continue to be constructed.
What’s Happening:
- The central area between Journey into Imagination and the Creations Shop will soon be home to CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza.
- CommuniCore Hall will host festival programming and will be built to include exhibition space, a demonstration kitchen, a mixology bar, and more.
- The Hall will also have a meet and greet location known simply as Mickey and Friends.
- Back outside, CommuniCore Plaza will “have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, as well as large-scale concerts.”
- No vertical progress has been made on the new facility.
- Right next door, vertical construction is finally starting to come along at Journey of Water, with a large expanse of rock-work now formed.
- This lush exploration trail will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water will have a personality of its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.
