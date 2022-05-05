New Concept Art for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Gives Aerial View of Upcoming EPCOT Pavilion

Back at the 2019 D23 Expo, it was announced that a new area inspired by Moana would be coming to EPCOT. And while a lot has changed since that presentation, this particular project is still underway — with Disney now revealing a new piece of concept art for Journey of Water.
What’s Happening:
- As seen above — and from above — Walt Disney World has shared a new look at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.
- “This lush exploration trail will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water will have a personality of its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.”
- At this time, no opening date for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana has been announced, but work is well underway on the pavilion.
More EPCOT News:
- Speaking of concept art, Disney has also shared a new look at what’s coming to the World Celebration area, including CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza.
- When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind debuts later this month, the ride will utilize a virtual queue and offer Individual Lightning Lane purchase.
- Finally, fans of the Disney Skyliner may be interested in a new popcorn bucket depicting the ride and celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning