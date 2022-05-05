New Concept Art for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Gives Aerial View of Upcoming EPCOT Pavilion

Back at the 2019 D23 Expo, it was announced that a new area inspired by Moana would be coming to EPCOT. And while a lot has changed since that presentation, this particular project is still underway — with Disney now revealing a new piece of concept art for Journey of Water.

What’s Happening:

As seen above — and from above — Walt Disney World Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana

“This lush exploration trail will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water will have a personality of its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.”

At this time, no opening date for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana has been announced, but work is well underway on the pavilion.

More EPCOT News: