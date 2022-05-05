New Concept Art for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Gives Aerial View of Upcoming EPCOT Pavilion

Back at the 2019 D23 Expo, it was announced that a new area inspired by Moana would be coming to EPCOT. And while a lot has changed since that presentation, this particular project is still underway — with Disney now revealing a new piece of concept art for Journey of Water.

What’s Happening:

  • As seen above — and from above — Walt Disney World has shared a new look at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.
  • “This lush exploration trail will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water will have a personality of its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.”
  • At this time, no opening date for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana has been announced, but work is well underway on the pavilion.

