Walt Disney World Introduces New Disney Skyliner Popcorn Bucket

Guests can get their hands on another popcorn bucket at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT at Walt Disney World that is sure to be sought after, shaped like the new favorite way to get around the Resort, the Disney Skyliner.

What’s Happening:

Disney Skyliners are also known for the character-adorned wraps that surround each colored vehicle, and the Popcorn Bucket is no different, sporting the special wrap that was introduced as part of the World’s Most Magical Celebration marking 50 years of the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Disney Skyliner, a gondola based aerial transportation system, debuted at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2019, and has since had numerous merchandise offerings made in the likeness of their colored gondola vehicles. T-Shirts, Dooney & Bourke bags, Funko Pop! Figures, toys and Christmas ornaments all have featured the resort’s newest transportation system.

Speculatively speaking, based on the success of this new Disney Skyliner popcorn bucket, others could theoretically be produced in different colors and with the art of the numerous different character designs.

This popcorn bucket is only the latest in a series of popcorn buckets appealing to Disney Parks fans. The most notable recent entry was the super popular popcorn bucket shaped like Figment EPCOT Disneyland got in on the fun

The Disney Skyliner Popcorn Bucket is available at EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios