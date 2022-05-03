Walt Disney World Introduces New Disney Skyliner Popcorn Bucket

Guests can get their hands on another popcorn bucket at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT at Walt Disney World that is sure to be sought after, shaped like the new favorite way to get around the Resort, the Disney Skyliner.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World is continuing their new trend of themed popcorn buckets sure to get the attention of Disney Parks fans around the globe. This time, they are replicating the newest form of transportation around the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Skyliner, in a popcorn bucket form.
- Disney Skyliners are also known for the character-adorned wraps that surround each colored vehicle, and the Popcorn Bucket is no different, sporting the special wrap that was introduced as part of the World’s Most Magical Celebration marking 50 years of the Walt Disney World Resort.
- The Disney Skyliner, a gondola based aerial transportation system, debuted at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2019, and has since had numerous merchandise offerings made in the likeness of their colored gondola vehicles. T-Shirts, Dooney & Bourke bags, Funko Pop! Figures, toys and Christmas ornaments all have featured the resort’s newest transportation system.
- Speculatively speaking, based on the success of this new Disney Skyliner popcorn bucket, others could theoretically be produced in different colors and with the art of the numerous different character designs.
- This popcorn bucket is only the latest in a series of popcorn buckets appealing to Disney Parks fans. The most notable recent entry was the super popular popcorn bucket shaped like Figment that was available at EPCOT during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Recently, Disneyland Park got in on the fun with their own dragon-shaped bucket, this one designed to look like Elliott the dragon from Pete’s Dragon as he is seen in the Main Street Electrical Parade, marking the return of the venerable classic on its own 50th anniversary.
- The Disney Skyliner Popcorn Bucket is available at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios while supplies last and is limited to two per guest.
