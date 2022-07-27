Funko Exclusive Jack Skellington Black Light Pop! Figure Will Brighten Up Your Collection

We’ve reached Halfway to Halloween and Halfway to the Holidays and the merchandise offerings keep on coming. This week Funko has introduced a new exclusive Pop! figure that fits both categories. You guessed it, we’re talking about The Nightmare Before Christmas.

What’s Happening:

A little bit of spookiness never hurt anyone and The Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect blend of scary, heartfelt fun.

Funko is honoring the classic film with a new exclusive Jack Skellington Black Light Pop! that features the Pumpkin King dressed in his Christmas best: a Santa Claus suit!

Adding to the aesthetic is black light coloring that gives off a brilliant glow making this iconic character light up your display case!

Jack’s Santa outfit comes complete with hat, beard, boots and even a present for residents who’ve been good all year long.

The Jack Skellington Black Light Pop! sells for $15.00 and is available exclusively at Funko

SANTA JACK SKELLINGTON (BLACK LIGHT) – THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS – $15.00

Want More? There’s also a new jumbo Oogie Boogie Pop! who’s pink for his black light look! Check this out:

Dreaming in Black Light:

We can’t get enough of the bright look for Jack, and guess what? He’s not alone! Debuting for Funkoween 2022 are more Funko Pop! designs to shop such as Sally, Zero, and the Mayor.