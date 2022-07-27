Ravager Thor Funko Pop! Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

More Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pop!? Yes please! This time it’s Ravager Thor who’s getting a Funko makeover as part of a new exclusive at Entertainment Earth. Fans of the character will love this awesome collectible that features the God of Thunder with Stormbreaker.

Ravager Thor has been given the Funko Pop! treatment and we gotta say, this look rocks!

The new Entertainment Earth exclusive version features a long-locked Thor having a bit of fun with his hammer/ax Stormbreaker. Here he’s holding the weapon like a guitar ready to jam to Guns N’ Roses or whatever rock song is playing on the Guardians’ ship.

Thor is dressed in white shirt, red tech vest, jeans and boots that resembles his look at the start of the movie, and now you can have him forever immortalized in this style thanks to Funko.

The Pop! figure sells for $13.99 and is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Thor: Love and Thunder Ravager Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $13.99

