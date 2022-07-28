Nominees Announced for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominations for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards featuring a host of nominees for The Walt Disney Company.
- The nominations were announced today for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, featuring newscasts and documentaries from ABC, Hulu, ESPN, National Geographic, and more.
- The awards will be presented in two ceremonies:
- News Categories – Wednesday, September 28th at 7:30 pm ET
- Documentary Categories – Thursday, September 29th at 7:30 pm ET
- Each ceremony can be streamed live on NATAS’ viewing platform available to watch on the web at watch.themmys.tv and on The Emmys app available on iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, Roku, and more.
- You can check out the list of The Walt Disney Company nominated shows and documentaries in each category below, with the full list available here.
- Adam Sharp, NATAS President & CEO said: “At a time when critical, monumental, and world-changing events are more immediately available and accessible than ever before, the work of the journalists and documentarians that bring us the truth of these stories is under tremendous assault. We honor these individuals’ courage and excellence of craft that allows each of us to be better informed and understanding of the issues of our day.”
Outstanding Live News Program
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir – ABC
Outstanding Recorded News Program
- 20/20 – ABC
- ABC News: Soul of a Nation – ABC
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
- Rachel Scott – ABC
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
- ABC News Special Events – The January 6th Insurrection – ABC
Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage
- ABC News Originals for Hulu – 24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol Hulu
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir – “The Insurrection” – ABC
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir – “Afghanistan Unraveling” – ABC
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir – “The Climate Crisis” – ABC
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form
- 20/20 – “George Floyd” – ABC
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form
- ABC News: Soul of a Nation – “Miss Lucille” – ABC
- The Undefeated Presents – “Why We Kneel” – ESPN
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form
- 20/20 – “The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later” – ABC
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form
- Nightline – “Blindsided” – ABC
Outstanding Live News Special
- ABC News Live – “Mission to Mars, Live!” – ABC
- ABC News Special Events – The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. – ABC
- ABC News Special Events – 9/11 – Twenty Years Later – America Remembers – ABC
Outstanding Recorded News Special
- ABC News: Soul of a Nation – “Reckonings” – ABC
- ABC News: Soul of a Nation – “Juneteenth: Together We Triumph” – ABC
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
- This Week with George Stephanopoulos – “Capitol Insurrection” – ABC
Outstanding Live Interview
- ABC News Live Prime – “Unvaccinated Patient in Hospital Pleads for Others to Get Vaccine” – ABC
Outstanding Edited Interview
- 20/20 – “Escape from a House of Horror” – ABC
- ABC News: Soul of a Nation – “Officer Dunn: Capital Cop” – ABC
- ABC News Special – “Alec Baldwin Unscripted” – ABC
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
- World News Tonight with David Muir/Nightline – Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change – ABC
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
- Nightline – “The Appointment” – ABC
- The New York Times Presents – “Move Fast & Vape Things” – FX
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
- 20/20 – “Something's Coming: West Side Story” – ABC
- ABC News Live Prime – Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth – ABC
- The New York Times Presents – “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” – FX
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
- ABC News Originals for Hulu – GameStopped – Hulu
Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
- 20/20 – “George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed” – ABC
Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
- The Rescue – National Geographic
Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary
- 3212 Un-Redacted – ABC
Outstanding Social Issue Documentary
- The New York Times Presents – “To Live and Die in Alabama” – FX
Outstanding Historical Documentary
- 9/11: One Day in America – National Geographic
Outstanding Nature Documentary
- Playing with Sharks – Disney+
Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
- WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn – Hulu
Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller – National Geographic
Best Documentary
- The First Wave – Hulu
- The Rescue – National Geographic
Outstanding Writing: News
- 20/20 – “Escape from a House of Horror” – ABC
- ABC News Live Prime – Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth – ABC
Outstanding Research: News
- 20/20 – “Nowhere to Run: The Ahmaud Arbery Story” – ABC
- The New York Times Presents – “Move Fast & Vape Things” – FX
Outstanding Direction: News
- 20/20 – “9/11 Babies: Twenty Years Later” – ABC
- Director: Michaela Dowd
- ABC News: Soul of a Nation – “Juneteenth: Together We Triumph” – ABC
- Director: Tine
- ABC News: Soul of a Nation – ABC
- Director: James Adolphus
Outstanding Editing: News
- 20/20 – “George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed” – ABC
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
- ABC News: Soul of a Nation – “Graphic Open” – ABC
Outstanding Writing: Documentary
- 9/11: One Day in America – National Geographic
- The Rescue – National Geographic
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller – “Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs” – National Geographic
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller – “Romance Scams” – National Geographic
Outstanding Research: Documentary
- 9/11: One Day in America – National Geographic
- The Rescue – National Geographic
Outstanding Direction: Documentary
- The First Wave – Hulu
- Director: Matthew Heineman
- The Rescue – National Geographic
- Directors: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary
- The First Wave – Hulu
Outstanding Editing: Documentary
- The First Wave – Hulu
Outstanding Music Composition
- 9/11: One Day in America – National Geographic
- The First Wave – Hulu
Outstanding Sound
- The First Wave – Hulu
Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
- ABC News: Soul of a Nation – “Andra Day Performance” – ABC
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- ABC News Live – “Mission to Mars, Live!” – ABC
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
- 9/11: One Day in America – National Geographic
- Becoming Cousteau – Disney+
- The First Wave – Hulu
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller – National Geographic