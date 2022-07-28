Nominees Announced for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominations for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards featuring a host of nominees for The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

The nominations were announced today for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, featuring newscasts and documentaries from ABC Hulu ESPN

The awards will be presented in two ceremonies: News Categories – Wednesday, September 28th at 7:30 pm ET Documentary Categories – Thursday, September 29th at 7:30 pm ET

Each ceremony can be streamed live on NATAS’ viewing platform available to watch on the web at watch.themmys.tv and more

You can check out the list of The Walt Disney Company nominated shows and documentaries in each category below, with the full list available here

What They’re Saying:

Adam Sharp, NATAS President & CEO said: “At a time when critical, monumental, and world-changing events are more immediately available and accessible than ever before, the work of the journalists and documentarians that bring us the truth of these stories is under tremendous assault. We honor these individuals’ courage and excellence of craft that allows each of us to be better informed and understanding of the issues of our day.”

List of The Walt Disney Company Nominees:

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir – ABC

Outstanding Recorded News Program

20/20 – ABC

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Rachel Scott – ABC

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

ABC News Special Events – The January 6th Insurrection – ABC

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

ABC News Originals for Hulu – 24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol Hulu

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir – “Afghanistan Unraveling” – ABC

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

20/20 – “George Floyd” – ABC

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News: Soul of a Nation – “Miss Lucille” – ABC

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

20/20 – “The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later” – ABC

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

Nightline – “Blindsided” – ABC

Outstanding Live News Special

ABC News Live – “Mission to Mars, Live!” – ABC

Outstanding Recorded News Special

ABC News: Soul of a Nation – “Reckonings” – ABC

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

This Week with George Stephanopoulos – “Capitol Insurrection” – ABC

Outstanding Live Interview

ABC News Live Prime – “Unvaccinated Patient in Hospital Pleads for Others to Get Vaccine” – ABC

Outstanding Edited Interview

20/20 – “Escape from a House of Horror” – ABC

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

World News Tonight with David Muir/Nightline – Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change – ABC

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Nightline – “The Appointment” – ABC

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

20/20 – “Something's Coming: West Side Story ABC

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

ABC News Originals for Hulu – GameStopped – Hulu

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

20/20 – “George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed” – ABC

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

The Rescue – National Geographic

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

3212 Un-Redacted – ABC

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

The New York Times Presents – “To Live and Die in Alabama” – FX

Outstanding Historical Documentary

9/11: One Day in America – National Geographic

Outstanding Nature Documentary

Playing with Sharks – Disney+

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn – Hulu

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller – National Geographic

Best Documentary

The First Wave – Hulu

Outstanding Writing: News

20/20 – “Escape from a House of Horror” – ABC

Outstanding Research: News

20/20 – “Nowhere to Run: The Ahmaud Arbery Story” – ABC

Outstanding Direction: News

20/20 – “9/11 Babies: Twenty Years Later” – ABC Director: Michaela Dowd

Outstanding Editing: News

20/20 – “George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed” – ABC

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

ABC News: Soul of a Nation – “Graphic Open” – ABC

Outstanding Writing: Documentary

9/11: One Day in America – National Geographic

Outstanding Research: Documentary

9/11: One Day in America – National Geographic

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

The First Wave – Hulu Director: Matthew Heineman

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

The First Wave – Hulu

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

The First Wave – Hulu

Outstanding Music Composition

9/11: One Day in America – National Geographic

Outstanding Sound

The First Wave – Hulu

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

ABC News: Soul of a Nation – “Andra Day Performance” – ABC

Outstanding Technical Achievement

ABC News Live – “Mission to Mars, Live!” – ABC

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

9/11: One Day in America – National Geographic

– Hulu Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller – National Geographic