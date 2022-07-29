Disney Cruise Line Launches Ariel-Inspired Spirit of the Sea Apparel and Accessories Collection

A new assortment of apparel and accessories inspired by The Little Mermaid is making its way to the Disney Cruise Line. The Spirit of the Sea collection will add whimsy to your daily adventures—on land and sea—while celebrating the spunk and energy of a beloved Princess.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish and the live show, Disney The Little Mermaid

T-shirts
Shorts
Dresses
Clutch
Jewelry
Minnie Ears
Loungefly Backpack



Guests will spot Ariel and the Disney Cruise Line logo on the apparel, and select styles feature a splashy watercolor ocean pattern that will have you flipping your fins in delight.

With its playful vibe and pretty color palette, the Spirit of the Sea collection includes designs for adults and younger fans alike, plus it’s made with sustainable and moveable material that allows for a whole day of fun in the sun.

If you love the The Little Mermaid, there’s something here for you!

