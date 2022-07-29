Disney x Coach Collection Introduces $600 Mickey and Friends Leather Plushes

Coach is bringing more Disney magic to fans through a series of new plushes inspired by Mickey and his friends. Arriving today on shopDisney are four styles of lovable leather pals that are perfect for any Disney collection.

What’s Happening:

Disney and designer brand Coach have teamed again for a series of collectible plush themed to four classic characters.

Walt once said that “it all started with a Mouse” and naturally that Mouse is front and center of this collection along with some of his friends. The series features: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Goofy

Fans can welcome the whole gang to their home, but it’ll set them back a pretty penny—each of these high end additions sell for $600.00.

The plush characters are made of genuine leather that features a polished pebble finish and showcases each Disney pal in their iconic look. They measure 19 1/2″- 22″ tall, making them perfect for prominent display in your Disney collection.

Guests can purchase their favorite character (or the whole set) on shopDisney

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse Leather Plush by Coach – 19 1/2'' H – $600.00

Classic Mickey Mouse styling

Red shorts

Tail

Leather

19 1/2'' H x 17 1/2'' W (arms extended) x 14 1/2'' D

Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse Leather Plush by Coach – 19 1/2'' H – $600.00

Classic Minnie Mouse styling

Skirt, heels, and bow

Tail

Leather

19 1/2'' H x 17 1/2'' W (arms extended) x 14 1/2'' D

Donald Duck

Donald Duck Leather Plush by Coach – 19 1/2'' H – $600.00

Classic Donald Duck styling

Sailor suit and bow-tie

Leather

19 1/2'' H x 17 1/2'' W (arms extended) x 14 1/2'' D

Goofy

Goofy Leather Plush by Coach – 22'' H – $600.00

Classic Goofy styling

Floppy ears

Hat, sweater, pants and vest

Leather

22'' H x 20 1/2'' W (arms extended) x 15 3/4'' D

More Disney x Coach: