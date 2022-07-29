Disney x Coach Collection Introduces $600 Mickey and Friends Leather Plushes

Coach is bringing more Disney magic to fans through a series of new plushes inspired by Mickey and his friends. Arriving today on shopDisney are four styles of lovable leather pals that are perfect for any Disney collection.
- Disney and designer brand Coach have teamed again for a series of collectible plush themed to four classic characters.
- Walt once said that “it all started with a Mouse” and naturally that Mouse is front and center of this collection along with some of his friends. The series features:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Donald Duck
- Goofy
- Fans can welcome the whole gang to their home, but it’ll set them back a pretty penny—each of these high end additions sell for $600.00.
- The plush characters are made of genuine leather that features a polished pebble finish and showcases each Disney pal in their iconic look. They measure 19 1/2″- 22″ tall, making them perfect for prominent display in your Disney collection.
- Guests can purchase their favorite character (or the whole set) on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Mickey Mouse
Mickey Mouse Leather Plush by Coach – 19 1/2'' H – $600.00
- Classic Mickey Mouse styling
- Red shorts
- Tail
- Leather
- 19 1/2'' H x 17 1/2'' W (arms extended) x 14 1/2'' D
Minnie Mouse
Minnie Mouse Leather Plush by Coach – 19 1/2'' H – $600.00
- Classic Minnie Mouse styling
- Skirt, heels, and bow
- Tail
- Leather
- 19 1/2'' H x 17 1/2'' W (arms extended) x 14 1/2'' D
Donald Duck
Donald Duck Leather Plush by Coach – 19 1/2'' H – $600.00
- Classic Donald Duck styling
- Sailor suit and bow-tie
- Leather
- 19 1/2'' H x 17 1/2'' W (arms extended) x 14 1/2'' D
Goofy
Goofy Leather Plush by Coach – 22'' H – $600.00
- Classic Goofy styling
- Floppy ears
- Hat, sweater, pants and vest
- Leather
- 22'' H x 20 1/2'' W (arms extended) x 15 3/4'' D
