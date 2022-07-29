“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3 Episode 1 Soundtrack Now Available

It can’t be High School Musical: The Musical: The Series without music! And now, the soundtrack to the first episode of the third season of the series is now available on most streaming services!
What’s Happening:
- Fans of the Disney+ Original Series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series can now take the songs from the first episode of Season Three with them thanks to the release of the Episode 1 soundtrack on most streaming services.
- The soundtrack includes the three songs from Episode 1, and will likely be added to with the songs from the new episodes as they release.
- Now that the series is back on Disney+, you can catch up with the events of the first episode in our recap here.
- In season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.
- The soundtrack is now available on most streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. You can access the soundtrack here.
Songs From Season 3 Episode 1:
- “What Time Is It / Start The Party” – Written by Matthew Gerrard and Robbie Nevil. Performed by Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé and Frankie Rodriguez
- “Finally Free” – Written by Joshua Bassett, Tova Litvin and Doug Rockwell. Performed by Joshua Bassett
- “Shallow Lake” – Written and Produced by Jeannie Lurie and Gabriel Mann. Performed by Saylor Bell Curda and cast
