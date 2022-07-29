“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3 Episode 1 Soundtrack Now Available

It can’t be High School Musical: The Musical: The Series without music! And now, the soundtrack to the first episode of the third season of the series is now available on most streaming services!

Fans of the Disney+ Original Series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series can now take the songs from the first episode of Season Three with them thanks to the release of the Episode 1 soundtrack on most streaming services.

The soundtrack includes the three songs from Episode 1, and will likely be added to with the songs from the new episodes as they release.

Now that the series is back on Disney+, you can catch up with the events of the first episode in our recap here.

In season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

The soundtrack is now available on most streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. You can access the soundtrack here

Songs From Season 3 Episode 1:

“What Time Is It / Start The Party” – Written by Matthew Gerrard and Robbie Nevil. Performed by Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé and Frankie Rodriguez

“Finally Free” – Written by Joshua Bassett, Tova Litvin and Doug Rockwell. Performed by Joshua Bassett

“Shallow Lake” – Written and Produced by Jeannie Lurie and Gabriel Mann. Performed by Saylor Bell Curda and cast