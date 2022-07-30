Is the $5000 Star Wars Cocktail on the Disney Wish Worth the Cost?

Much has been made recently about the $5000 beverage found in the Hyperspace Lounge aboard the Disney Wish. Obviously, that’s a hefty price tag for a cocktail. However, shortly after the initial news of its existence broke, we learned some more details about what this package really included. Still, the question remains: is it worth it? Our friends at Mouse Fan Travel have shared their thoughts.
- First off, it’s important to note just what the Kaiburr Crystal includes. The drink itself consists of:
- Camus Cognac 4.16 | Disney Wish, Yuzu and Kumquat and Grand Marnier Quintessence
- Three shots are also included:
- Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 23 Year bourbon
- Taylor's Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port
- Watenshi gin
- All four drinks are silver plated and you get to keep the cups.
- It’s also important to note that $5000 isn’t really the final cost, as an 18% gratuity is included in your bill. That brings the total cost to $5900.
- However, the package is not really about the drink. As Beci notes, a variety of merchandise was delivered to her stateroom after the purchase, including:
- A Star Wars backpack
- Blanket
- Pillow
- Water bottle
- Tumbler set
- Bottle of Skywalker Sommita Sparkling Wine
- You also get some Star Wars-themed room decor and an escort off of the Disney Wish on disembarkation day.
- The big draw though is a certificate that entitles four guests to a private tour of Skywalker Ranch and Vineyards.
- Our friend Beci Mahnken, Chief Magic Maker at MEI-Travel & Mouse Fan Travel, purchased the package and described her experience on her personal blog in an effort to answer the question “is it worth it?”
- “Will it be worth it to someone who isn’t necessarily a Star Wars fan? Probably not. But to the person who knows you can’t just buy a tour of Skywalker Ranch (unless you were one of the people who spent $109k per person to visit as part of an Adventures By Disney world tour), and that will check off a to-do on their bucket list… it sure might be.”
- In order to purchase the Kaiburr Crystal cocktail and the package that comes with it, you will need to get a reservation for Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge during your own Disney Wish cruise.
