Is the $5000 Star Wars Cocktail on the Disney Wish Worth the Cost?

Much has been made recently about the $5000 beverage found in the Hyperspace Lounge aboard the Disney Wish. Obviously, that’s a hefty price tag for a cocktail. However, shortly after the initial news of its existence broke, we learned some more details about what this package really included. Still, the question remains: is it worth it? Our friends at Mouse Fan Travel have shared their thoughts.

First off, it’s important to note just what the Kaiburr Crystal includes. The drink itself consists of: Camus Cognac 4.16 | Disney Wish, Yuzu and Kumquat and Grand Marnier Quintessence

Three shots are also included: Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 23 Year bourbon Taylor's Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port Watenshi gin

All four drinks are silver plated and you get to keep the cups.

It’s also important to note that $5000 isn’t really the final cost, as an 18% gratuity is included in your bill. That brings the total cost to $5900.

However, the package is not really about the drink. As Beci notes, a variety of merchandise was delivered to her stateroom after the purchase, including: A Star Wars Blanket Pillow Water bottle Tumbler set Bottle of Skywalker Sommita Sparkling Wine

You also get some Star Wars-themed room decor and an escort off of the Disney Wish on disembarkation day.

The big draw though is a certificate that entitles four guests to a private tour of Skywalker Ranch and Vineyards.

Our friend Beci Mahnken, Chief Magic Maker at MEI-Travel & Mouse Fan Travel, purchased the package and described her experience on her personal blog “Will it be worth it to someone who isn’t necessarily a Star Wars fan? Probably not. But to the person who knows you can’t just buy a tour of Skywalker Ranch (unless you were one of the people who spent $109k per person to visit as part of an Adventures By Disney world tour), and that will check off a to-do on their bucket list… it sure might be.”

In order to purchase the Kaiburr Crystal cocktail and the package that comes with it, you will need to get a reservation for Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge during your own Disney Wish cruise.