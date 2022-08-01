Photos – All Hallows Eve Boutique Takes on Classic Halloween Theme at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

The spooky season is upon us and Universal Orlando Resort is ready to get the party started. The All Hallows Eve Boutique at Universal’s Islands of Adventure has switched over from its summer theme and taken on a traditional Halloween theme, with ghosts, black cats pumpkins and more.

The All Hallows Eve Boutique is a year-round Halloween-themed shop, located in the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure.

While the shop sticks to a general spooky vibe, its changes themes throughout the year to fit with the season.

In honor of the Halloween season and upcoming Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida, the shop is now a tribute to classic Halloween decor.

Of course, guests can find all kinds of Halloween merchandise in the shop, including apparel, accessories, toys, scented candles and more.

Guests will also find the Halloween Horror Nights merchandise for most of the houses that have been announced for this year’s event.

Additionally, guests can spot these fun little creepy drawings of both classic horror creations, like the Bride of Frankenstein, and Halloween Horror Nights Favorites, like Lil’ Boo.

The All Hallows Eve Boutique is now open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Be sure to check back for all kinds of Halloween coverage, including Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.