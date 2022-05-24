Photos: All Hallows Hula Boutique Opens at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Last year, Universal Orlando opened a store dedicated to the Halloween season called the All Hallows Eve Boutique. Since then, they have updated the store to showcase a spooky take on other holidays, such as Christmas and Mardi Gras. Now, the store has been updated once again for the summer.
What’s Happening:
- The All Hallows Hula Boutique is located in The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure at the Universal Orlando Resort.
- The newly updated store features some spooky creatures taking it easy for the summer season, in addition to some Tiki-style decor.
- Sold at the store is a new shirt for the first-announced house coming to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event. For more on the new merchandise, check out our previous post.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Universal’s Superstar Parade will end its decade-long run at Universal Studios Florida on June 4th to make way for new entertainment experiences.
- Universal Pictures’ Legendary Monsters; the Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, will unite for the first time ever at Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.
- A long-time fan favorite restaurant at Universal Studios Florida, the Classic Monsters Cafe, has now permanently closed.
