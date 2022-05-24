Photos: All Hallows Hula Boutique Opens at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Last year, Universal Orlando opened a store dedicated to the Halloween season called the All Hallows Eve Boutique. Since then, they have updated the store to showcase a spooky take on other holidays, such as Christmas and Mardi Gras. Now, the store has been updated once again for the summer.

What’s Happening:

The All Hallows Hula Boutique is located in The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure at the Universal Orlando Resort.

The newly updated store features some spooky creatures taking it easy for the summer season, in addition to some Tiki-style decor.

Sold at the store is a new shirt for the first-announced house coming to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event. For more on the new merchandise, check out our previous post

More Universal Orlando News: