Photos: All Hallows Hula Boutique Opens at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Last year, Universal Orlando opened a store dedicated to the Halloween season called the All Hallows Eve Boutique. Since then, they have updated the store to showcase a spooky take on other holidays, such as Christmas and Mardi Gras. Now, the store has been updated once again for the summer.

What’s Happening:

  • The All Hallows Hula Boutique is located in The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure at the Universal Orlando Resort.
  • The newly updated store features some spooky creatures taking it easy for the summer season, in addition to some Tiki-style decor.

  • Sold at the store is a new shirt for the first-announced house coming to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event. For more on the new merchandise, check out our previous post.

