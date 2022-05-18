Superstar Parade Ending This June at Universal Orlando

If you like Universal’s Superstar Parade, you are running out of time to see it because it is ending its run next month.

What's Happening:

  • On the official Universal Orlando resort website, it says that Universal's Superstar Parade will have its final run on June 4th.
  • It states: "Universal's Superstar Parade will end its run on June 4 to make way for new entertainment experiences."
  • This parade features favorites for Nickelodeon fans. It includes SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora and Diego, Gru, Agnes, Margo, Edith, and the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me.
  • There are funny moments from The Secret Life of Pets as the streets of Universal Studios come alive with elaborately themed floats, energetic street performers, and spectacular music.
  • The parade returned last year as the theme park continued to bring back more entertainment following the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Universal Orlando Resort has not said what will replace this parade in the future.
