City Works Eatery & Pour House Invites Locals and Tourists to Celebrate International Beer Day at Disney Springs Location

City Works Eatery & Pour House is inviting locals and guests of Walt Disney World to come visit their Disney Springs location and celebrate International Beer Day with over 90 beers on tap!

What’s Happening:

This Friday, tourists and locals alike can stop into City Works at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs and give into their wanderlust and take their taste buds on a trip around the world.

To celebrate International Beer Day, guests can savor the flavors of Mexico, Belgium, and Germany at City Works Eatery & Pour House. The location offers over 90 beers on tap, including a rotating selection of handles for rare, limited, and seasonal brews, allowing for a selection that caters to all palates.

Additionally, guests can enjoy City Works’ premier sports viewing experience and classic American dishes with brilliant chef-driven twists, like the fan-favorite duck nachos.

City Works Eatery & Pour House has become the new go-to spot for a superb game-viewing experience at Walt Disney World for travelers and locals, offering a gourmet menu and a massive selection of beers. Located in the West Side district of Disney Springs, this sprawling space features plenty of indoor seating, a large outdoor patio, a retail shop and gigantic high-definition TVs and state-of-the-art A/V.

City Works Eatery & Pour House is located near the former NBA Experience, House of Blues, and the Cirque du Soleil Theater, which is now showing Drawn to Life.