Walt Disney World Showcases Skills of Warrior Games Athletes

We are getting close to the 2022 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games taking place at Walt Disney World Resort from August 19th-28th. Before this nine-day competition, several Warrior Games competitors competed in a media event at AdventHealth showcasing their skills in sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball. Disney Parks Blog shared more.

What's Happening:

The 2022 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games taking place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is happening soon on August 19th through 28th. This event is to celebrate our military heroes.

Before the competition, several Warrior Games competitors competed at AdventHealth, showcasing their skills in sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball earlier this week.

These athletes represent the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Special Operations Command. Five of the seven teams will go head-to-head in the 2022 Warrior Games, along with two international teams.

This competition will kick off with an opening ceremony on August 19th and will feature 12 sports, including archery, cycling, precision air marksmanship, sitting volleyball, swimming and more.

The Warrior Games also highlight the mental toughness of wounded, ill, and injured active-duty and veteran service members.

What They're Saying: