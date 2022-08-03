Genie+ is a way that guests can experience as many attractions as possible without having to wait in a standby line. This is an extra purchase with your ticket, and it was just announced that specific attractions will remain a part of Genie+.
What’s Happening:
- It was announced back in February that four Walt Disney World attractions would temporarily be offered as Disney Genie+ selections instead of the a la carte Individual Lightning Lane purchase. It used to say on the website that this was until August 7th.
- Many guests were hoping that it would remain, and it looks like this is the case, at least until further notice.
- For the time being, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, Frozen Ever After, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, Space Mountain, and Expedition Everest will remain part of the Genie+ selection.
- One attraction for each park will still be an individual Lightning Lane attraction, and those will include:
- You can always check back to the Walt Disney World website by clicking here.
