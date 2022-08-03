New Video Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Creation of Scene-Stealing Goats from “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Since it’s debut a few weeks ago, Thor: Love and Thunder has been pleasing audiences and Marvel fans everywhere, but more than anything, people sure do like those Asgardian goats, and a new video shared by Marvel gives a peek behind-the-scenes at their creation.

What’s Happening:

A new video showcasing the behind-the-scenes visual effects efforts in bringing two fan-favorite characters from Thor: Love and Thunder to life has appeared on the official Marvel YouTube channel.

to life has appeared on the official Marvel YouTube channel. In the video, we take a closer look at the two show-stealing goats, Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder as they appeared in the latest film from Marvel Studios. Created by Steve Engleheart and John Buscema, Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder are mystical Asgardian goats belonging to the titular hero.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi ( Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit ) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi ( and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now, and check out Mack’s review of the film here