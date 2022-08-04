Plan for an Epic School Year with Disney-Themed Accessories for Students and Teachers

School is almost back in session (cue the groans) but Disney is here to help bring some cheer and bit of fun to your daily routine. As you plan for a new year of learning, retailers like shopDisney, Vera Bradley and Erin Condren are showcasing their Disney-themed accessories that are designed for every type of student (and Disney fan).

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Well folks, August has arrived and that means it’s time to start seriously thinking about the back to school season. Whether you’re sending your kids off for full time school, pursuing a degree or preparing to teach a new group of students, there are plenty of Disney accessories to make this year magical!

Let’s face it, at times school can be mundane but fortunately a bit of Disney whimsy is never far out of reach. In preparation for the 2022-2023 school year, Disney is highlighting a wide assortment of products that are perfect for students and teachers of all grade levels, and best of all these are available now: Shop clothing, apparel and backpacks at shopDisney Plan for success with organizational items from Erin Condren Explore STEM related studies with National Geographic kits from Blue Marble Pack for the day in style with Vera Bradley Stoney Clover Lane

From Disney Princesses and Marvel heroes to Star Wars adventures and everything science, there’s now shortage of Disney-themed items designed to make this school year the best ever!

As we prepare to hit the books, we’ve gathered up some of our favorite Disney offerings from various brands and retailers that we think you’ll love.

Links to the individual products can be found below.

