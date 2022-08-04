Disney’s Veterans Institute Summit Announces Additional Speakers

Disney has announced more speakers that will be added to an already impressive lineup at the Veterans Institute Summit presented by Disney Institute and Wounded Warrior Project, taking place at and being webcast live from Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex later this month.

What’s Happening:

The countdown continues for the Veterans Institute Summit presented by Disney Institute and Wounded Warrior Project on August 19th and 20th. This incredible two-day conference is designed to empower companies to build effective veteran hiring, training, and support programs of their own.

Today, Disney has announced that additional speakers will be joining the already impressive roster. The following speakers will now be appearing at the Summit: Staff Sergeant (ret.) David Bellavia – Medal of Honor Recipient Tish Stropes – Vice President of Strategic Initiatives; Fisher House Foundation Eric Eversole – Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce; President, Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Cheryl Mason- Chairman of the Board of Veterans’ Appeals; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Allie Braswell – Senior Vice President, Culture, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; VyStar Credit Union Carlandra “CT” Moss – Racial Equity & Inclusion Director; Blue Star Families Lieutenant Colonel Ismael Ortizrivera – Employment Director; U.S. Army, Soldier for Life

The 2022 Veterans Institute Summit will be webcast live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Aug. 19 and 20 and there is still time to reserve a space.

Support has been given from event sponsors: Wounded Warrior Project Amazon Global Military Affairs The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company USAA Optum Serve Enterprise Holdings, Inc. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Each of these sponsors all share a passion for helping set veterans and military spouses up for success following their service to our country. To learn more about this event and register to attend

Disney knows how important it is to help military service members, veterans and military spouses find meaningful work following their service to our country and is honored to host this event to join forces with many organizations who share this same goal.

In this spirit, Disney is also participating in an upcoming Virtual Career Fair Town Hall hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s “Hiring our Heroes” program on August 10th. This event will be presented by Disney Institute and produced by ABC

During this Town Hall, military program leaders from a variety of successful companies will share their best tips and tricks for members of the military community transitioning into a civilian career. This insightful segment aims to prepare viewers for the Hiring Our Heroes – Virtual Career Fair taking place on August 31st.

The August 10th Town Hall will be streamed on the ABC Owned Television Stations websites nationwide at 1 p.m. ET.