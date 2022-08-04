Get The Scoop With The New “Who Is…SHE-HULK?” Coming To Marvel Unlimited

Get the scoop on the Jade Giantess in WHO IS…? SHE-HULK! Written by best-selling novelist and writer of the ongoing She-Hulk comic, Rainbow Rowell, with sensational art by Ig Guara and Ian Herring!

What’s Happening:

story is launching on . The series provides a deeper dive into the origins of your favorite Marvel heroes, as told in one-shot specials throughout the year! Perfect for new readers and those looking for entry points, the lineup revisits the backstories of major characters from every corner of the Marvel Universe. The WHO IS… SHE HULK? one-shot is written by bestselling author Rainbow Rowell (RUNAWAYS), who wrote the popular SHE-HULK ongoing comic series earlier this year. The all-new Infinity Comic has art by Ig Guara and colorist Ian Herring.

More She-Hulk:

Thursdays are the new Wednesdays. At least that’s the case when it comes to Marvel Disney+ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law new premiere date

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.