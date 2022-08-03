Disney+ Pushes Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” to Thursday Releases, August 18th Debut

Thursdays are the new Wednesdays. At least that’s the case when it comes to Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which now has a new premiere date.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will now hit Disney+ with new episodes on Thursdays, as opposed to the typical Wednesday release.
- The series, which was previously set to premiere on the 17th, will now premiere on Thursday, August 18th.
- Disney+ made the switch from Fridays to Wednesdays as the chosen release for new episodes of their original series when Marvel’s Loki switched release dates in May of last year.
- Now, it appears they could be changing things up again, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law potentially being the first move.
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
