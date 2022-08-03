Disney+ Pushes Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” to Thursday Releases, August 18th Debut

Thursdays are the new Wednesdays. At least that’s the case when it comes to Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which now has a new premiere date.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will now hit Disney+ with new episodes on Thursdays, as opposed to the typical Wednesday release.

will now hit Disney+ with new episodes on Thursdays, as opposed to the typical Wednesday release. The series, which was previously set to premiere on the 17th, will now premiere on Thursday, August 18th.

Disney+ made the switch from Fridays to Wednesdays as the chosen release for new episodes of their original series when Marvel’s Loki switched release dates in May of last year

Now, it appears they could be changing things up again, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law potentially being the first move.

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.