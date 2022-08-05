It was big news when Walt Disney World announced MagicBand+. It's officially here and many wonder what they do. The nighttime firework show, Harmonious, can be seen at EPCOT, and if you have the new MagicBand+, it will interact with the show. We have the full show showing you how it works.

What’s Happening:

See how the new MagicBand+ interacts with Walt Disney World’s signature nighttime show Harmonious!

Enjoy the amazing music, beautiful fireworks, and stunning visuals as the MagicBand+ joins in the EPCOT show.

You can see the full video below.

About Harmonious: