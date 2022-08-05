It was big news when Walt Disney World announced MagicBand+. It's officially here and many wonder what they do. The nighttime firework show, Harmonious, can be seen at EPCOT, and if you have the new MagicBand+, it will interact with the show. We have the full show showing you how it works.
What’s Happening:
- See how the new MagicBand+ interacts with Walt Disney World’s signature nighttime show Harmonious!
- Enjoy the amazing music, beautiful fireworks, and stunning visuals as the MagicBand+ joins in the EPCOT show.
- You can see the full video below.
About Harmonious:
- The heart of the Epcot transformation comes to life with Harmonious, one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks.
- The show is a beautifully crafted medley of classic Disney music and visuals reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world.