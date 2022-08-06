New Video from Marvel Takes a Look at the Visual Effects of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most visually impressive movies Marvel has ever created and a new video gives a look at the creative process for some of the visual effects in the film.
- Marvel’s Lorraine Cink chats with visual effect supervisor Jake Morrison about the creative process for the visual effects for the battle against Gorr at the gate of Eternity.
- Morrison, who has worked on all four Thor films, walks us through the technical side of how those amazing visuals are made possible.
- As an added bonus, we get a great look at the gate of Eternity and the massive statues dedicated to cosmic beings like the Watcher, the Living Tribunal, Lady Death and others.
- Check out the full video below:
About Thor: Love and Thunder:
- Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.
- Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.
Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now