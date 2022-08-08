Are you wishing you could be at Walt Disney World right now? Laughing Place has you covered if you want to reminisce about one of Magic Kingdom's classic attractions. Take a trip to Neverland from the comfort of your own home.

What's Happening:

If you are a fan of Peter Pan, you can take a ride on Peter Pan’s Flight

Take a trip to Neverland with Peter, Wendy, and Tinker Bell aboard one of the all-time classic Disney attractions.

You can see the full ride video below.

About Peter Pan's Flight: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Set Sail Across the Sky

Board your pirate galleon and follow Peter Pan as he beckons you to join him on the flight of a lifetime. Wave goodbye to Nana and join the Darling children on a gentle cruise over London, where Big Ben and Tower Bridge light up the night sky.

Descend into Never Land between glowing volcanoes and sparkling waterfalls. As you swoop into Pirate's Cove, there’s danger ahead!

Can Peter Pan defeat the dastardly Captain Hook and return his young companions safely to London? Or will someone meet an untimely end… in the jaws of a ticking crocodile?

An Historic Ride