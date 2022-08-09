“Marvel’s Midnight Suns” Delayed for a Second Time

The highly anticipated Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed for a second time and may not be released until 2023, according to IGN.
- Video Game Publisher Take-Two revealed today during an earnings results presentation that the game wold be pushed back to “later this fiscal year," which means any time before March.
- Furthermore, it was revealed that the game would see even more of a delay on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.
- No release date has been announced as of yet.
- Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the delay was due to a "search for quality, and a great deal of confidence that we have a wonderful title on our hands and we want to make sure it's as good as it can possibly be."
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns was originally planned for a March 2022 release before getting delayed the first time.
About Marvel’s Midnight Suns:
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new tactical role playing game (RPG) set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, as you team up and battle among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense as you try to defeat Lilith before the Darkhold is complete.
- Marvel and 2K Games shared a gameplay reveal, showcasing how players will battle enemies and build relationships with characters from the Marvel universe.
- Players will take part in turn-based missions with three other heroes as they level up over time. Between missions, players can explore a new headquarters area called The Abbey, where you can build relationships with other heroes, which will unlock new cards for battles.
- The player will take the role of “The Hunter,” a new character designed in partnership with Marvel Comics. The character will be customizable in appearance and combat abilities with over 40 superpowers available.
- For those wondering after seeing that gameplay reveal if loot boxes will be part of the game, fear not, the developer has confirmed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will not feature loot boxes nor related microtransactions for the card-based gameplay. The only additional purchases that will be available are for character skins that will have no impact on the game balance.
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns is planned for release PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the Epic Games Store and Steam.