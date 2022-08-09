“Marvel’s Midnight Suns” Delayed for a Second Time

The highly anticipated Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed for a second time and may not be released until 2023, according to IGN.

Video Game Publisher Take-Two revealed today during an earnings results presentation that the game wold be pushed back to “later this fiscal year," which means any time before March.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the game would see even more of a delay on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

No release date has been announced as of yet.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the delay was due to a "search for quality, and a great deal of confidence that we have a wonderful title on our hands and we want to make sure it's as good as it can possibly be."

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was originally planned for a March 2022 release before getting delayed the first time.

About Marvel’s Midnight Suns: